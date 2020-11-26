10:05
Campaign against gender-based violence launched in Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan launched 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence campaign, calling for prevention and elimination of violence against women and girls. UNDP reported.

According to the organization, the campaign seeks to break the silence on violence against women and girls and intensify collective efforts to end all forms of discrimination.

«Women and girls around the world and at home continue to face violence and abuse, which is a major challenge to enforcement of human rights and sustainable development,» UNDP said.

Gender stereotypes in security, police and justice agencies, and culture remain major barriers to the effective enforcement of laws. Because of this, society is loyal to violence and is not ashamed to commit illegal acts.

The UN Resident Coordinator in Kyrgyzstan Ozonnia Ojielo

«By creating broad debates about gender-based violence prevention and its implications, the campaign seeks to initiate discussions on how to discourage and change social norms that reinforce harmful practices and violence against women and girls,» he said.
