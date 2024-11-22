15:00
Court upholds CEC decision on Social Democrats party

The Administrative Court of Bishkek upheld the decision of the Central Election Commission (CEC) on the Social Democrats party. Party member Kadyrbek Atambayev told 24.kg news agency.

He noted that the day before the court considered the petition of the Social Democrats party against the decision of the CEC, which established the legality of the party’s removal from the election by the territorial election commission.

«They completely ignore the Constitution and the presumption of innocence,» he said.

Kadyrbek Atambayev added that the party will appeal this decision in the Supreme Court.

On November 15, Sverdlovsky District Court of Bishkek chose a measure of restraint against the leader of Social Democrats political party Temirlan Sultanbekov and its detained members in the form of arrest. Temirlan Sultanbekov, Irina Karamushkina and Roza Turksever were placed in the pretrial detention center 1 until January 13, 2025.

Searches were conducted at the headquarters of Social Democrats political party on November 13. The Main Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek reported that a criminal case had been opened under the article «Vote buying» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic after an audio recording of a conversation allegedly between the head of the headquarters of the Social Democrats party Irina Karamushkina and a candidate Daniyar Cholponbaev was posted on social media, where they allegedly discussed vote buying in the upcoming elections of deputies of local councils.

The elections were held on November 17. Social Democrats party was suspended from participation in the elections to Bishkek City Council because of the criminal case.
link: https://24.kg/english/311954/
views: 131
