Kyrgyzstan preparing program to attract foreign filmmakers

The Kyrgyz Republic has started working on the program «Shoot in Kyrgyzstan» — Cash Rebate for foreign filmmakers. Director of the State Film Center Kyrgyztasmasy Talantbek Tolobekov posted on social media.

«This long-awaited initiative aimed at attracting foreign investment and developing the domestic film industry will be a new stage in the history of Kyrgyz cinema,» he posted.

Kyrgyztasmasy State Film Center has developed a draft legal act providing for the return of part of the funds spent by foreign film companies on film production in Kyrgyzstan.

This will significantly reduce production costs and make the country more attractive to international film crews.

«We are confident that the implementation of the program will not only give a powerful impetus to the development of our film industry, but will also become a significant contribution to the country’s economy, contributing to the creation of new jobs and attracting tourists,» Talantbek Tolobekov wrote.
