New species of butterfly in Kyrgyz mountains named after Russian scientist

A new species of butterfly in the mountains of Kyrgyzstan was named after a Russian scientist. Kommersant reported, citing the government of Ulyanovsk Oblast of the Russian Federation.

The new species and genus of butterflies from the family of lappet moth were named after Vadim Zolotukhin, Doctor of Biological Sciences, Professor of the Ulyanovsk State Pedagogical University.

«The previously unknown butterfly was discovered by scientists on the Talas mountain range in Kyrgyzstan in 2024,» the statement says.

Vadim Zolotukhin was a recognized scientist in the field of entomology. He was also the first entomologist of Sengileevskie Mountains National Park. His name is known in the world scientific community.
link: https://24.kg/english/318825/
