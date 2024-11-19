Atbashy logistics center under construction near border with China

Construction of the international trade and logistics center Atbashy is underway in At-Bashy district of Naryn region, 100 kilometers from the border with China. The center’s administration reported.

The project was launched in 2019 and is expected to become a key hub for transit trade between China, Central Asian countries, and Europe.

The Atbashy center construction project is being implemented as a public-private partnership under the «build-operate-transfer» model. It is part of Naryn Free Economic Zone, which offers tax benefits and simplified conditions for businesses.

«Upon completion, the center will significantly increase the capacity of Atbashy border checkpoint, boosting daily freight traffic and overall annual volume,» the statement reads.

Services that will be offered by the center:

Warehouse and commercial spaces with shared business participation;

Customs clearance, logistics, and brokerage services;

A management company to optimize operations;

Infrastructure, including hotels, dining facilities, fuel stations, exhibition and freight terminals.

The center also plans to develop export-oriented production targeting EAEU, EU, and WTO member countries.