Assol Moldokmatova proposes to hold Chingiz Aitmatov Forum in Belarus

Assol Moldokmatova proposes to hold the Issyk-Kul Chingiz Aitmatov Forum in Belarus. She announced this in Sochi, where she is participating as a jury member in the media school on journalism, blogging and cinema of the CIS countries.

The Honored Culture Figure of Kyrgyzstan and Russia also proposed to hold a series of literary readings in Kyrgyz and Belarusian universities.

«Kyrgyzstan is a multinational country where more than 170 representatives of different nationalities live in friendship and harmony. The Kyrgyz are a peace-loving, kind, generous, sincere people with a deep history. And in this we are similar to the people of Belarus. Open and without double standards,» she said.

Assol Moldokmatova also plans to hold a People’s Diplomacy Forum in Belovezhskaya Pushcha. She explained that every year, with the support of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov, a meeting of Young Leaders is held on the shore of Issyk-Kul Lake.

«We will be glad to welcome children from Belarus. I also propose to tell about outstanding women of Belarus, to organize a series of literary readings of the works of Chingiz Aitmatov and Belarusian writers in the universities of our countries,» the journalist added.