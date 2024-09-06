Sadyr Japarov signs decree on seeking investment in green economy

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a decree on August 29, 2024 that will help attract investment in environmentally friendly energy projects. The Ministry of Economy reported.

According to this document, the Cabinet of Ministers and the National Bank should develop laws that will allow setting tariffs and making payments for electricity in national and foreign currencies.

It is expected that this will make projects in renewable energy and other sectors more attractive to investors and will help develop the country’s energy sector.