Russian Humanitarian Mission opens Russian language class in Issyk-Kul region

Russian Humanitarian Mission opened a Russian language class in a school in the highland Kyzyl-Suu village in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan. Office of Rossotrudnichestvo in Bishkek reports.

According to its data, about 1,500 children learn there.

The new class has been renovated, the latest equipment has been purchased — an interactive panel, a laptop, sound speakers, an MFD, comfortable furniture for children and a teacher. The result is a full-fledged classroom for 36 seats, where comfortable conditions have been created for learning the Russian language and improving the quality of education in general, the statement says.

According to the director of the school named after Sadyrbek Abdrakmanov, Saparkul Zhetimishbaeva, the educational institution is considered the best in the region and many children want to learn in Russian-language classes.

This is the 30th Russian language and literature classroom in a foreign school equipped by the Russian Humanitarian Mission.
