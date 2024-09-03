Bishkek to host Asian Hand-to-Hand Fighting Championship

Bishkek will host the Asian Championship in hand-to-hand fight on September 12-16. Ramis Kydyraliyev, President of the National Hand-to-Hand Fight Federation, reported at a press conference.

According to him, the hand-to-hand fighting tournament of this scale will be held in Kyrgyzstan for the first time.

The strongest athletes from 16 countries will take part in the Asian Championship.

The national team of Kyrgyzstan has been preparing for the tournament in Issyk-Kul region, Ramis Kydyraliyev said.

Athletes will compete for 40 sets of medals at the championship.