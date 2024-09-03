21:25
USD 86.45
EUR 92.47
RUB 1.00
English

Bishkek to host Asian Hand-to-Hand Fighting Championship

Bishkek will host the Asian Championship in hand-to-hand fight on September 12-16. Ramis Kydyraliyev, President of the National Hand-to-Hand Fight Federation, reported at a press conference.

According to him, the hand-to-hand fighting tournament of this scale will be held in Kyrgyzstan for the first time.

The strongest athletes from 16 countries will take part in the Asian Championship.

The national team of Kyrgyzstan has been preparing for the tournament in Issyk-Kul region, Ramis Kydyraliyev said.

Athletes will compete for 40 sets of medals at the championship.
link: https://24.kg/english/303879/
views: 232
Print
Related
Kyrgyz Kurosh World Championship: Team of Kyrgyzstan wins first four medals
Kyrgyzstanis win 19 medals at Hand-to-Hand Fighting World Championship
Kyrgyzstan’s team takes 2nd place at Asian Greco-Roman Wrestling Championships
Kyrgyzstanis win two medals at Asian Cycling Championship
Kyrgyzstanis win medals at Asian Unifight Championship
Asian Wrestling Championship: Akzhol Makhmudov wins silver medal
Bishkek to host Asian Wrestling Championships
Curling champions of Kyrgyzstan announced
First Curling Championship of Kyrgyzstan to start in Bishkek
WorldSkills National Championship of Blue-Collar Jobs starts in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
New "White House" opened in Bishkek New "White House" opened in Bishkek
Kamchybek Tashiev invites Kyrgyzstanis to visit new "White House" Kamchybek Tashiev invites Kyrgyzstanis to visit new "White House"
Oil refinery launched in Kara-Balta city Oil refinery launched in Kara-Balta city
Mandatory marking of tobacco and fuels introduced in Kyrgyzstan from September 1 Mandatory marking of tobacco and fuels introduced in Kyrgyzstan from September 1
3 September, Tuesday
18:05
Influenza vaccine to be delivered to Kyrgyzstan by the end of September Influenza vaccine to be delivered to Kyrgyzstan by the...
17:57
First Deputy Head of Kara-Suu district detained
17:50
Interior Ministry proposes to toughen punishment for calls to seize power
17:07
Finance Ministry expects budget surplus in Kyrgyzstan for next five years
16:23
Concerts to take place in Ala-Too square on September 3-4