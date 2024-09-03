Presidential administration building transferred to Economy Ministry, MFA

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov instructed to transfer the building of the presidential administration to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Economy Ministry. The Cabinet of Ministers reported.

The press service noted that the administration building is located at the address: 207, Abdumomunov Street. The Ministry of Economy was located at 106, Chui Avenue, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was on 57, Erkindik Boulevard.

The presidential affairs manager Kanybek Tumanbayev reported earlier that buildings for all ministries will be built in Bishkek opposite the new «White House» Yntymak — Manas Ordo in the next two years.

24.kg news agency also reported earlier that 19 nine-story buildings will be built opposite Yntymak — Manas Ordo.