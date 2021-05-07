Presidential Executive Office formed in Kyrgyzstan

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a decree, according to which, Presidential Executive Office was formed on the basis of the previous Presidential and Government Executive Offices in accordance with the Constitution, adopted in a referendum on April 11.
It includes:
- Suyunbek Kasmambetov — Chief of Staff;
- Mederbek Satyev — First Deputy;
- Bektur Zulpiev — Deputy;
- Zhenishbek Asankulov — Deputy.
Earlier, President Sadyr Japarov also signed another decree, according to which the Government was transformed into the Cabinet of Ministers. Members of the Government are considered as resigned.