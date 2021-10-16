Akylbek Japarov: Work, structure of Presidential Executive Office will change

«The work and structure of the Presidential Executive Office will be completely revised,» the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers — the presidential chief of staff Akylbek Japarov said at a working meeting.

He outlined the main directions of the Presidential Executive Office’s work in the near future. Akylbek Japarov noted that the president has set the main task — to ensure strict control over the implementation of the decisions of the head of state, while a great responsibility will be assigned to the relevant ministries.

«I went through all the steps in my career as a civil servant and I know how the work in the Presidential and Government Executive Offices was structured earlier. The principles of the organization of the work process need to be completely revised in favor of making quick and effective decisions. Not a single document should «get stuck» in the Presidential Executive Office. Each employee must have professional qualities, including the readiness to work in a team, to act promptly, harmoniously, with full dedication for the good of the state,» Akylbek Japarov stressed.

The head of the Cabinet of Ministers also announced big changes that lie ahead. It is necessary to solve large-scale social, economic, technological tasks, execution of which provides for a new approach to public administration at all levels of government, from rural administrations to the top leadership of the republic.

The head of the Cabinet called on the heads of structural divisions of the Presidential Executive Office to join forces to achieve the most ambitious plans.

He stressed that the time has come to abandon the cumbersome and ineffective decision-making system and form a mobile and efficient Presidential Executive Office of highly educated specialists who are ready to effectively cope with the most important tasks.