Bishkek City Hall takes coal sales points under control

The municipal inspection has taken control of coal sales points in Bishkek. The press service of the City Hall reported.

The municipality added that in connection with the approaching heating season, coal sales points have begun to intensively sell solid fuel to the population.

«The municipal inspection has taken these points under control. Instructions have been issued on compliance with the rules for the improvement of Bishkek,» the statement says.

In places where sidewalks are noticeably dirty, violations should be eliminated within a week. Otherwise, under Article 434 of the Code of the Kyrgyz Republic on Offenses, individuals will be fined 10,000 soms for this violation, and legal entities — 30,000 soms.
