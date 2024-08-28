18:10
Сheck of citizens for monkeypox continues at airports

All citizens are being checked at airports, railway stations and border checkpoints due to the threat of monkeypox. Sultan Suranbaev, a specialist at the State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance Department, said on the air of Birinchi Radio.

According to him, all people arriving in Kyrgyzstan are checked using a thermal imager. If someone has a fever and other symptoms, measures will be taken, including PCR testing.

The official also noted that a system for responding to infectious diseases has been developed.

Earlier, the Ministry of Health announced that, with technical support from WHO, 3,000 PCR test kits for detecting the monkeypox virus were received in 2022.

Laboratories of the Department of Disease Prevention and State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance and the Osh Sanitary Service Center are testing people, who have returned from countries with unfavorable situation.

Joint work with the Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of the Kyrgyz Republic and timely provision of information to the population on the transmission routes and prevention of monkeypox are planned.

Taking into account the epidemiological situation in individual countries, the Ministry of Health recommends citizens planning trips to countries, where cases of the disease have been recorded, take precautions.

Typical symptoms of monkeypox:

Skin rash or lesions of the mucous membranes, which can last 2-4 weeks;

  • Fever;
  • Headache;
  • Muscle and back pain;
  • Weakness and swollen lymph nodes.
link: https://24.kg/english/303375/
views: 115
