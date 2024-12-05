Reagents for early detection of monkeypox virus transferred to Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan has received reagents for early detection of monkeypox virus. The delivery was made by the WHO Office in the Kyrgyz Republic.

Reagents for conducting 1,700 tests for mpox virus, consumables, including disposable medical shoe covers, gowns, gloves, caps, test tubes and other necessary supplies have already been delivered to Bishkek.

The cargo was provided as humanitarian aid from the World Bank Pandemic Fund within the framework of the program «Pandemic Preparedness and Response through a One Health Approach.» The total value of the transferred materials is more than $20,000.

«WHO, together with partners, continues to support Kyrgyzstan in strengthening preparedness and response to infectious threats. Access to modern laboratory capabilities is a key element in protecting public health,» WHO Representative Liviu Vedrasco said.

The materials will help strengthen laboratory capacity and improve early detection of mpox virus, which is critical to preventing the spread of infection, Abdykadyr Joroev, director of the Department of Disease Prevention, Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance, said.

WHO also handed over printed materials adapted jointly with the Ministry of Health to inform the public about the risks of mpox, which is spread through entry points into the country.

WHO declared the outbreak of monkeypox in Africa an international emergency on August 14. The first case of infection outside Africa was reported in Sweden on August 15 and the second — in Pakistan.

The virus can be transmitted both from animals to humans and from humans to humans, if personal hygiene is not observed.

A typical symptom of monkeypox is a skin rash or lesions of the mucous membranes, which can last from two to four weeks and be accompanied by fever, headache, muscle and back pain, weakness, and swollen lymph nodes.