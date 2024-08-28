Ambassador thanks Akmal Khasanov for assistance to Munarbek Seyitbek uulu

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kyrgyzstan to Uzbekistan Musa Dzhamanbaev met with the boxing coach of the neighboring country’s national team Akmal Khasanov and thanked him for his support.

Recall, Akmal Khasanov acted as a second for the boxer of the national team of Kyrgyzstan Munarbek Seyitbek uulu at the Olympic Games in Paris.

According to the diplomat, the 2024 Games demonstrated the friendship, unity and fraternal relations of the Central Asian countries.

«Educational and training events, training camps, sparring sessions, as well as master classes of the national boxing teams of Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan should be jointly held on the territory of the two countries,» he said.

Akmal Khasanov, in turn, congratulated Kyrgyzstan on its first Olympic medal in boxing.

«Munarbek Seyitbek uulu’s silver medal was the first Olympic medal for Kyrgyzstan. We were lucky to be part of history at the Olympics in Paris,» he said.

It should be noted that a ceremony of awarding the coach of the national boxing team of Uzbekistan, Akmal Khasanov, with the Chingiz Aitmatov medal took place at the SCO International People’s Diplomacy Forum in Tashkent.

The specialist was awarded the high award for his significant contribution to the development of sports cooperation and support for Kyrgyz boxer Munarbek Seyitbek uulu at the Olympic Games in Paris.

Akmal Khasanov was in the corner of the ring during three fights of the Kyrgyz athlete, helping him with advice and professional experience on the way to the Olympic final. It is noteworthy that in the decisive fight for the gold medal, Seyitbek uulu competed with a representative of Uzbekistan, who was also seconded by Akmal Khasanov.

«It is a great honor for me to receive such a high award and recognition of the Kyrgyz people. We, fraternal nations, always feel mutual support, and it is important to demonstrate this to the whole world. Kyrgyz boxing is developing dynamically, and in the person of Munarbek we see its future victories. It was a great honor for me to support such a worthy athlete,» Akmal Khasanov said.

The Uzbek coach was presented with traditional Kyrgyz gifts: a chapan, an ak kalpak and a painting by the famous artist Sabitzhan Babadzhnov, as well as a trip to Issyk-Kul lake.

The Chingiz Aitmatov Medal was established in Kyrgyzstan as a sign of recognition of outstanding merits in various fields — culture, education, science, literature and art. It is awarded to citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic and foreign citizens for their contribution to bringing peoples closer together, strengthening peace and friendship, and developing intercultural dialogue.