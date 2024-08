A mural on the theme of the Kyrgyz heroic epic appeared at Manas International Airport. One of its authors, Valery Katrevich, told 24.kg news agency.

«Another piece of news from the series of our new creations: we made a new mural on the theme of Manas epic in the departure hall of domestic flights at Manas International Airport. Now millions of people can see an image of the great hero and remember their belonging to the Kyrgyz culture. The work was completed in four days,» he said.

Recall, Alisa and Valery Katrevich created a creative workshop Katrevich WOOD & ART.