19:11
USD 87.30
EUR 93.76
RUB 1.03
English

Kumtor and Navoi Mining and Metallurgical Combine discuss cooperation

President of Kumtor Gold Company Almazbek Baryktabasov and Director for Mineral Resources of the Uzbek Navoi Mining and Metallurgical Combine JSC Lyubov Egorova discussed issues of possible cooperation on the sidelines of the Mining and Geological Forum MINEX Central Asia 2024.

Lyubov Egorova expressed interest in establishing direct and permanent contacts with Kumtor to exchange experience, especially on the issues of mining gold ore by open and closed methods.

In turn, Almazbek Baryktabasov noted the whole range of areas of the two companies for establishing mutually beneficial partnership.

Navoi Mining and Metallurgical Combine JSC is one of the four largest gold producing companies in the world. It is an industrial cluster that has mastered the full production cycle from geological exploration of reserves in the subsoil, ore mining and processing to the finished products.
link: https://24.kg/english/297173/
views: 134
Print
Related
Kumtor holds fruitful negotiations with large company from Denmark
Kumtor Gold Company and Metso from Finland agree on cooperation
Revenues from gold sales at Kumtor reached $1.8 billion for two years
Kumtor, Boston Consulting Group heads discuss introduction of digital solutions
World No Tobacco Day: Kumtor launches “I Quit Smoking!” project
$300 million in profit received from Kumtor for 2.5 years
New forest to appear in Karkyra tract - more than 300,000 trees planted
Underground gold mining project actively implemented at Kumtor
Kumtor increases volume of purchases from local producers
Kyrgyzaltyn to receive $151.3 million in dividends from Kumtor
Popular
Kyrgyzstan intends to take loan from China for construction of railway Kyrgyzstan intends to take loan from China for construction of railway
Japan to allocate $15 million to improve work of Kyrgyzstan's airports Japan to allocate $15 million to improve work of Kyrgyzstan's airports
China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan railway: How the route will run China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan railway: How the route will run
AkylAI smart speaker: Artificial intelligence speaking Kyrgyz language AkylAI smart speaker: Artificial intelligence speaking Kyrgyz language
20 June, Thursday
17:57
Municipal retail complex being built in Batken Municipal retail complex being built in Batken
17:49
Kumtor and Navoi Mining and Metallurgical Combine discuss cooperation
17:25
Illegal workshop where foreigners kept in slavery detected in Novopavlovka
17:04
Death toll during Hajj in Saudi Arabia exceeds 900
16:58
VAR system tested at football match in Kyrgyzstan