Kumtor and Navoi Mining and Metallurgical Combine discuss cooperation

President of Kumtor Gold Company Almazbek Baryktabasov and Director for Mineral Resources of the Uzbek Navoi Mining and Metallurgical Combine JSC Lyubov Egorova discussed issues of possible cooperation on the sidelines of the Mining and Geological Forum MINEX Central Asia 2024.

Lyubov Egorova expressed interest in establishing direct and permanent contacts with Kumtor to exchange experience, especially on the issues of mining gold ore by open and closed methods.

In turn, Almazbek Baryktabasov noted the whole range of areas of the two companies for establishing mutually beneficial partnership.

Navoi Mining and Metallurgical Combine JSC is one of the four largest gold producing companies in the world. It is an industrial cluster that has mastered the full production cycle from geological exploration of reserves in the subsoil, ore mining and processing to the finished products.