Kyrgyzstan to export Batken apricots to China

Agro Batken LLC and Tianhuan ECO International Economy & Trade Nanjing Co. LLC. Ltd signed a contract on the supply of a large batch of apricots to China. The press service of the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the ministry, Deputy Minister Mirbek Duisheyev met with the General Director of the Chinese company Chu Qiushi and the head of Agro Batken LLC Jalaldin Shakirov.

The parties discussed prospects and opportunities for cooperation in the field of export of horticultural products and melons from Kyrgyzstan to the PRC. They considered ways to expand mutually beneficial partnership, discussed specific steps to increase export volumes and strengthen business ties between Kyrgyz and Chinese enterprises.

Particular attention was paid to ensuring product quality and compliance with all necessary international standards.
