Administration of President comments on idea of creating Turkic analogue of NATO

The administration of President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov commented to 24.kg news agency on the statement by the ex-ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Azerbaijan and Georgia, Kairat Osmonaliev, at an international conference in Shusha (Azerbaijan) about the creation of an analogue of the NATO or CSTO military bloc on the basis of Turkic-speaking states.

«In the current conditions, it is time to raise the issue of creating a security system for the Turkic world, where the security of each individual country would become the key to the security of our entire region. In other words, if we compare it with existing world analogues, then along with the Turkic EU represented by the Organization of Turkic States, in the future we need to think about creating a Turkic NATO or a Turkic CSTO as a defense union,» Kairat Osmonaliev said.

The administration of the head of state, in turn, emphasized: «This is the opinion of an individual. There was no such official initiative. This information is not true.»

The Organization of Turkic States (OTS) includes five member countries and two observer states. Members of the OTS are Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey and Uzbekistan. Hungary and Turkmenistan have observer status.