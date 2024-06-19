12:55
Ex-ambassador of Kyrgyzstan proposes to create Turkic analogue of NATO or CSTO

Former ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Azerbaijan and Georgia Kairat Osmonaliev, during his speech at an international conference in Shusha (Azerbaijan), emphasized the need to deepen cooperation and integration of Turkic states in the field of ensuring regional security, namely the need to create a regional security system analogous to NATO or the CSTO. Yeni Şafak media outlet reports.

«In the current conditions, it is time to raise the issue of creating a security system for the Turkic world, where the security of each individual country would become the key to the security of our entire region.

In other words, if we compare it with existing world analogues, then, along with the Turkic EU represented by the Organization of Turkic States, in the future we need to think about creating a Turkic NATO or a Turkic CSTO as a defense union,» the media outlet quotes Kairat Osmonaliev as saying.

The Organization of Turkic States (OTS) includes five member states and two observer states. Members of the organization are Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey and Uzbekistan. Hungary and Turkmenistan have observer status.
