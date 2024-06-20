11:21
Kumtor Gold Company and Metso from Finland agree on cooperation

The heads of Kumtor Gold Company (KGC) Almazbek Baryktabasov and Metso Markku Teräsvasara (Finland) signed a Memorandum of Cooperation to promote KGC as a national platform for responsible gold mining.

The memorandum is aimed at creating prerequisites for cooperation in the implementation of strategic projects of Kumtor Gold Company and development of metallurgical industry in Kyrgyzstan.

It is about cooperation in such projects as processing of stale tailings, improvement and modernization of methods and technological processes of gold extraction through the use of advanced technologies used to improve the environmentally friendly refining and extraction of gold, including from hard and complex gold-bearing ores.

Cooperation between the companies will cover environmentally friendly and advanced technology metallurgical projects at the Kumtor mine.

Metso is a global leader in sustainability technologies, integrated solutions and services for the aggregates, minerals processing and metals industries. The company is headquartered in Espoo, Finland. Metso currently employs more than 17,000 people in nearly 50 countries. In 2023, its sales reached €5.4 billion.
