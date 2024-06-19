Kumtor, Boston Consulting Group heads discuss introduction of digital solutions

President of Kumtor Gold Company Almazbek Baryktabasov and Managing Director of Boston Consulting Group Andrey Novitsky discussed the prospects for cooperation on the sidelines of the Mining and Geological Forum MINEX Central Asia 2024. Kumtor Gold Company reported.

Almazbek Baryktabasov noted the interest of Kumtor Gold Company in cooperation with Boston Consulting Group in such areas as the introduction and adaptation of digital solutions, inventory monitoring, improving operations and production.

According to him, each production is unique and has its own specifics.

«Currently, at the Kumtor mine, located at an altitude of more than 4,000 meters above sea level, we have started the implementation of the project on underground mining of gold-bearing ore. This is an important project for us, which we intend to implement in compliance with all world standards in the field of ecology,» he said.

In turn, Andrey Novitsky emphasized the importance of applying the latest innovative and technological solutions to such complex operations as gold mining.

«Our company has extensive experience in providing comprehensive consulting services in the mining-geological and mining fields. We are ready for joint work aimed at improvement of production performance, optimization of costs and introduction of artificial intelligence elements,» he said.