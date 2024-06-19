18:00
USD 87.60
EUR 93.91
RUB 0.99
English

EAEU countries no longer transfer customs duties to Russia, Belarus in dollars

The EAEU countries will no longer transfer customs duties to Russia and Belarus in dollars. Deputies of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan approved the relevant protocol at a meeting.

The agreement on the Eurasian Economic Union of May 29, 2014 provides for the obligations of the EAEU member states on the collection and mutual transfer of import customs duties to each other’s budgets.

The countries collect duties in national currencies, then convert them into dollars in order to distribute them among the budgets of the EAEU member states in accordance with the established norms.

However, since March 2022, due to the economic sanctions imposed on Russia, it has become impossible to transfer mutual obligations arising as a result of conversion operations on distributed import duties to Russia and Belarus in U.S. dollars.

In this regard, at the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, which was held on May 27, 2022, the heads of state — members of the Union approved a protocol, according to which rubles will be temporarily sent to Russia and Belarus at the rate of national banks of the sending countries. Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Armenia will continue to pay each other in dollars.
link: https://24.kg/english/297022/
views: 154
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan to save up to $2 million due to reduction of customs duties with Iran
Belarus, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, RF sign agreement between EAEU stock exchanges
Cabinet Chairman Akylbek Japarov tells about priorities in EAEU
Akylbek Japarov: Population will face food shortages by 2028
SCNS stops illegal import of goods from EAEU countries
Sadyr Japarov: Kyrgyzstan leads in EAEU in terms of real wage growth
EAEU to start negotiations with Mongolia on temporary trade agreement
Trust in practice, not on paper: What Sadyr Japarov spoke about in Moscow
Sadyr Japarov to take part in Victory Parade and EAEU summit in Moscow
National Bank issues collectible coin dedicated to EAEU anniversary
Popular
Jordan and Greece cancel visas for Kyrgyz diplomatic passport holders Jordan and Greece cancel visas for Kyrgyz diplomatic passport holders
Vladimir Putin names conditions for ending hostilities in Ukraine Vladimir Putin names conditions for ending hostilities in Ukraine
Border guards taking bribes for smuggling sentenced to six years in prison Border guards taking bribes for smuggling sentenced to six years in prison
More than 10,000 cases of measles registered in Kyrgyzstan More than 10,000 cases of measles registered in Kyrgyzstan
19 June, Wednesday
17:20
EFSR forecasts GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan at 4.8 percent in 2024 EFSR forecasts GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan at 4.8 percent...
17:05
Revenues from gold sales at Kumtor reached $1.8 billion for two years
16:37
Kumtor, Boston Consulting Group heads discuss introduction of digital solutions
16:05
Kyrgyzstan and Saudi Arabia cancel visas for diplomatic passport holders
15:58
Construction of China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway to begin in October