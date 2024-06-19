EAEU countries no longer transfer customs duties to Russia, Belarus in dollars

The EAEU countries will no longer transfer customs duties to Russia and Belarus in dollars. Deputies of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan approved the relevant protocol at a meeting.

The agreement on the Eurasian Economic Union of May 29, 2014 provides for the obligations of the EAEU member states on the collection and mutual transfer of import customs duties to each other’s budgets.

The countries collect duties in national currencies, then convert them into dollars in order to distribute them among the budgets of the EAEU member states in accordance with the established norms.

However, since March 2022, due to the economic sanctions imposed on Russia, it has become impossible to transfer mutual obligations arising as a result of conversion operations on distributed import duties to Russia and Belarus in U.S. dollars.

In this regard, at the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, which was held on May 27, 2022, the heads of state — members of the Union approved a protocol, according to which rubles will be temporarily sent to Russia and Belarus at the rate of national banks of the sending countries. Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Armenia will continue to pay each other in dollars.