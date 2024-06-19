15:35
EBRD allocates €8.5 million to modernize water supply in Bazar-Korgon

To modernize the water supply system in Bazar-Korgon city and in Akman, Beshik-Zhon villages, Kyrgyzstan receives a loan and grant of €8.5 million from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

According to the Chairman of the Committee on International Affairs, Defense, Security and Migration of the Parliament, Ulan Primov, the project «Rehabilitation of water supply systems in Bazar-Korgon city» also provides for the introduction of water meters, the purchase of vehicles to serve the population, and the construction of an office.

The total amount of financing is €8,540 million. Of these, €3,745 million are allocated by the EBRD as a loan for 15 years. About €4,795 million are allocated by the Special Shareholders Fund of the EBRD as a grant.

Having considered the agreement between the Kyrgyz Republic and EBRD at a meeting of the Parliament, deputies ratified it in the second reading.
