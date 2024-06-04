15:52
USD 87.70
EUR 95.07
RUB 0.97
English

Junda oil refinery fined 28,000 soms for emissions into atmosphere

Junda oil refinery was fined for emissions into the atmosphere. The press service of the Ministry of Natural Resources of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, inspectors from the Chui regional department of the Environmental and Technical Supervision Service conducted an unscheduled inspection of the environmental activities of China Petrol Company Junda LLC, located in the eastern industrial zone of Kara-Balta from May 28 to May 30. The basis was a statement from a resident of Novo-Nikolaevka village.

The department noted that work of the oil refinery has been suspended in test mode since May 25; replacement of the heat exchanger, installation of isomerization and catalytic cracking unit, as well as valves are required.

«Facts of a volley emission of pollutants from stationary sources of pollution, a boiler unit in a warehouse for receiving and dispensing petroleum products, were revealed during the inspection. Based on the results, a violation report was drawn up. According to Article 230 of the Code of Offences, a decision was made to impose a penalty in the amount of 28,000 soms, and an order was issued to eliminate the detected violations,» the Ministry of Natural Resources added.
link: https://24.kg/english/295762/
views: 162
Print
Related
President of Kyrgyzstan approves $50 million loan to improve air quality
Central and South Asia are regions with worst air quality - IQAir
Air pollution: Kyrgyzstan is in top 20 of rating at year-end 2023
Junda plant in Kara-Balta can produce 850,000 tons of fuel
Junda oil refinery to be launched in Kara-Balta city
Oncological diseases are caused by smog in Bishkek – deputy
Cabinet approves plan of measures to improve air quality in Bishkek
Air pollution in Bishkek: Capital in the top ten most polluted cities
Kyrgyzstan does not intend to abandon use of coal - Natural Resources Ministry
Air pollution in Europe and Central Asia threatens children's health
Popular
SCNS detains former general director of gold mining company SCNS detains former general director of gold mining company
All restrictions on flights to EU countries lifted from Kazakh airlines All restrictions on flights to EU countries lifted from Kazakh airlines
Heating and hot water tariffs to change in Kyrgyzstan from June 1 Heating and hot water tariffs to change in Kyrgyzstan from June 1
SCNS detains Kyrgyzstani planning to participate in terrorist attack in Europe SCNS detains Kyrgyzstani planning to participate in terrorist attack in Europe
4 June, Tuesday
15:06
Mammoth bones discovered in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan Mammoth bones discovered in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyz...
14:48
Schengen visa fees to increase in Kyrgyzstan
14:29
SCNS reveals gross violations in activities of educational institution
13:55
Junda oil refinery fined 28,000 soms for emissions into atmosphere
13:42
Dancers from Kyrgyzstan win gold at international tournament in Germany