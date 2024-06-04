Junda oil refinery fined 28,000 soms for emissions into atmosphere

Junda oil refinery was fined for emissions into the atmosphere. The press service of the Ministry of Natural Resources of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, inspectors from the Chui regional department of the Environmental and Technical Supervision Service conducted an unscheduled inspection of the environmental activities of China Petrol Company Junda LLC, located in the eastern industrial zone of Kara-Balta from May 28 to May 30. The basis was a statement from a resident of Novo-Nikolaevka village.

The department noted that work of the oil refinery has been suspended in test mode since May 25; replacement of the heat exchanger, installation of isomerization and catalytic cracking unit, as well as valves are required.

«Facts of a volley emission of pollutants from stationary sources of pollution, a boiler unit in a warehouse for receiving and dispensing petroleum products, were revealed during the inspection. Based on the results, a violation report was drawn up. According to Article 230 of the Code of Offences, a decision was made to impose a penalty in the amount of 28,000 soms, and an order was issued to eliminate the detected violations,» the Ministry of Natural Resources added.