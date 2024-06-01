12:59
Another section of Akhunbaev Street closed in Bishkek

Another section of Akhunbaev Street from April 7 Street to Dostoevsky Street is completely closed for repairs from June 1 to June 8. The press service of the City Hall reported.

This is caused by production necessity during major repairs.

«Previously, for the convenience of citizens and guests of the capital, the sides were blocked alternately. After the road is closed, it is planned to install prospective pipes, make bridge crossings, and also begin work on preparing the foundation,» the municipality said.

Earlier, a section of Akhunbaev Street from Chingiz Aitmatov Avenue to Maldybaev Street was closed for repairs.
