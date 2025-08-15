17:27
Repairs underway at Chon-Kapka checkpoint in Talas region

Renovation works are currently being carried out at Chon-Kapka border checkpoint in Manas district of Talas region. The Ministry of Transport and Communications of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the ministry, as part of the project, the access roads to the checkpoint are being expanded from two to four lanes. Additionally, sections of the adjacent territory are being asphalted, and road markings are being applied. All work is being carried out by Road Service No. 48.

The primary goal of these improvements is to prevent traffic congestion and create comfortable conditions for both passengers and drivers. Preparations for asphalting the parking area are also ongoing, and metal barriers are being installed to separate the roadway.
