Bishkek renovation program is ready — Nurdan Oruntaev

The program for construction of new multi-story buildings to replace the old ones is ready. The Minister of Construction, Architecture, Housing and Communal Services of Kyrgyzstan, Nurdan Oruntaev, announced on the air of Birinchi Radio.

According to him, the program will soon be submitted to the Cabinet of Ministers for consideration, and then to the Parliament.

«Renovation is renewal. The houses built in Soviet times have served their purpose. Instead, we will build modern multi-story high-rise buildings. Stalin-era and Khrushchev-era buildings are not earthquake-resistant. We are not seeking profit, we want to upgrade the apartments of city residents,» Nurdan Oruntaev said.

In late November 2024, then-head of the State Construction Agency Nurdan Oruntaev announced plans to launch the program of renovation in Bishkek in 2025. According to him, the state intends to demolish all houses built during the Soviet era and replace them with modern buildings.
