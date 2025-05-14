Great Hall of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan to be renovated by September 1

The Great Hall of the Zhogorku Kenesh (Parliament) of Kyrgyzstan will be renovated by September 1. Speaker Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu announced at a meeting.

It should be noted that the Great Hall of the Parliament was closed for reconstruction on May 1. The plenary session of the legislative body is being held in the meeting hall of the former Government House today, May 14.

It was reported earlier that a special agreement was signed with Korea in 2023 to strengthen the technical base of the Parliament. As part of the project, the Great Hall of the Zhogorku Kenesh will be reconstructed and equipped with the latest modern technology, which will contribute to the digitalization of legislative activity.

In addition, this year, it is planned to renew the paving stones around the historic building known as the «White House». Landscaping work will also be carried out, including the planting of new trees.