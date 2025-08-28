Equipment for regional cardiology centers purchased in Kyrgyzstan

Regional cardiology centers will be opened in Balykchy, Talas and Naryn in 2025. The equipment has been purchased and will be installed in the near future. The press center of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, work has also begun on creating an integrated system for the prevention, early diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular diseases (CVD) at the district level using digital technologies. This will allow even the most remote villages to promptly diagnose acute myocardial infarction and determine treatment tactics together with specialists from the National Center for Cardiology and Therapy (NCCT).

It is noted that Kyrgyzstan still has a high incidence and mortality from CVD.

«Unfortunately, cardiovascular diseases are getting younger, and the high rates of premature mortality among people of working age are of particular concern. Every year, about 20,000 citizens aged from 30 to 60 years die prematurely from CVD. That is why we attach great importance to the development of the cardiology service,» the Ministry of Health quoted Talant Sooronbaev, Director of the NCCT, as saying.

According to him, the country is implementing the national program «Healthy Heart», one of the key tasks of which is to create a new model of a high-tech cardiovascular cluster based on the center.

As part of the modernization, an X-ray surgical expert center of international level has already been created. In addition, the program «Acute myocardial infarction 24/7» has been successfully implemented, thanks to which more than a thousand patients received timely assistance and returned to a full life.

The NCCT provides high-tech assistance free of charge: operations to install stents and pacemakers, radiofrequency ablation for heart rhythm disorders and other modern interventions are performed.