Reconstruction of Bishkek-2 railway station completed

Ahead of the summer season, the central railway station Bishkek-2 welcomes passengers with a refreshed look. NC Kyrgyz Temir Zholu state enterprise reports.

According to it, repair work was carried out in order to improve the quality of service and create comfortable conditions for guests and residents of the capital.

Improved waiting areas, new windows and doors, furniture, modern lighting, landscaped territory and green spaces — all this creates an atmosphere of comfort for travelers beginning their journey at Bishkek-2 railway station.
