Heads of two national cardiology institutions in Kyrgyzstan dismissed

Following an on-site inspection at the Mirrakhimov National Center of Cardiology and Therapy (NCCT) and the Research Institute of Heart Surgery and Organ Transplantation (RIHSOT), a meeting was held under the chairmanship of Health Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kanybek Dosmambetov.

According to the Ministry of Health’s press center, violations were identified at the NCCT in the organization of emergency care for patients with cardiovascular diseases. These included downtime of angiographic equipment, delays in performing coronary angiography, and the lack of 24/7 access to echocardiography in intensive care units. The absence of timely patient routing and multidisciplinary case conferences was also noted, negatively affecting treatment outcomes for patients with acute coronary syndrome, despite the technical capacity to perform primary percutaneous coronary interventions.

The issue of using thrombolysis in facilities equipped with angiography devices was discussed separately. In this regard, the minister questioned the appropriateness of the NCCT’s request to purchase thrombolytic drugs worth 28 million soms.

The minister also drew attention to corruption risks in the procurement of medicines and medical equipment, as well as the personal responsibility of NCCT Director Talantbek Sooronbaev. He raised questions about the director’s frequent foreign trips (45 trips over two years—almost twice a month) and the origin of property valued at approximately $2 million.

At the RIHSOT, violations were found in the handling of equipment and consumables. Cardiac surgery equipment in the main building, where a fire had occurred, was covered with construction dust, raising concerns about the equipment’s condition and accountability for its safekeeping. Despite allocated funds, a presidential directive to further equip the intensive care unit with ultrasound and echocardiography machines remains unfulfilled.

The minister also noted an increase in clinical cases in which patients operated on by the institute’s director, Samidin Shabyraliev, with complications subsequently sought treatment at private cardiac surgery clinics.

Following the meeting, the heads of both institutions voluntarily stepped down due to the identified violations and their failure to meet job requirements. Kanybek Dosmambetov stated that candidates for the vacant positions would include young but experienced specialists, including those with work experience abroad.