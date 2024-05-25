Topographic working groups of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan meet in Bishkek

The next meeting of topographic working groups of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan was held in Bishkek. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

In accordance with the agreement reached, a regular meeting of topographic working groups and working groups on legal issues of the government delegations of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan on the delimitation and demarcation of the state border was held in Bishkek from May 19 to May 25.

The meeting took place in an atmosphere of friendship and mutual understanding. The parties exchanged proposals on describing the passage of the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border line in the remaining sections.

The Cabinet noted that the parties will continue to work on describing the remaining sections at the next meeting, which will take place on the territory of Tajikistan.