Kyrgyzstan begins field study to open new checkpoint on border with China

Kyrgyzstan has begun field study to open a new checkpoint on the border with the PRC. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

It is noted that the route for the future construction of Barskoon — Uchturfan — Aksu highway was considered at the site of the upcoming construction.

«Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry Bakyt Torobaev held an on-site interdepartmental meeting with the participation of representatives of relevant government bodies and services to discuss issues related to the opening of Bedel checkpoint on the Kyrgyz-Chinese border in Issyk-Kul region,» the statement says.

In particular, at the site of the upcoming construction of the checkpoint, a group of specialists «examined preliminary sites» for the location of Bedel checkpoint, as well as border and customs control points. In addition, the route for the future construction of Barskoon — Uchturfan — Aksu highway (Kyrgyzstan — China) and the issues of «construction of appropriate infrastructure for the full functioning of these facilities» were considered on site.

An agreement between the parties to open another border checkpoint was reached in May 2023 during the visit of President Sadyr Japarov to the PRC.

The length of the common section of the border between the Kyrgyz Republic and China is about 850 kilometers. Its main part runs through inaccessible mountain ranges and passes at altitudes from 3,500 to 4,500 meters above sea level. Due to the complexity of the terrain, there are only two checkpoints on the border of the two states.