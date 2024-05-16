12:05
USD 88.33
EUR 95.66
RUB 0.97
English

Kyrgyzstan begins field study to open new checkpoint on border with China

Kyrgyzstan has begun field study to open a new checkpoint on the border with the PRC. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

It is noted that the route for the future construction of Barskoon — Uchturfan — Aksu highway was considered at the site of the upcoming construction.

«Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry Bakyt Torobaev held an on-site interdepartmental meeting with the participation of representatives of relevant government bodies and services to discuss issues related to the opening of Bedel checkpoint on the Kyrgyz-Chinese border in Issyk-Kul region,» the statement says.

In particular, at the site of the upcoming construction of the checkpoint, a group of specialists «examined preliminary sites» for the location of Bedel checkpoint, as well as border and customs control points. In addition, the route for the future construction of Barskoon — Uchturfan — Aksu highway (Kyrgyzstan — China) and the issues of «construction of appropriate infrastructure for the full functioning of these facilities» were considered on site.

An agreement between the parties to open another border checkpoint was reached in May 2023 during the visit of President Sadyr Japarov to the PRC.

The length of the common section of the border between the Kyrgyz Republic and China is about 850 kilometers. Its main part runs through inaccessible mountain ranges and passes at altitudes from 3,500 to 4,500 meters above sea level. Due to the complexity of the terrain, there are only two checkpoints on the border of the two states.
link: https://24.kg/english/294117/
views: 139
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan plans to export 10,000 tons of cherries to China
Shooting incident registered at Kyrgyz-Tajik state border
China's Xi Jinping begins first European tour in five years
Cabinet Chairman meets with head of People's Government of Shaanxi Province
Work of Chon-Kapka-Avtodorozhny checkpoint to be suspended on April 29
Next round of negotiations on Kyrgyz-Tajik state border takes place
Checkpoints on Kyrgyz-Chinese border to be closed on May 1
Agriculture Ministry tells what can be exported from Kyrgyzstan to China
Heart surgeries successfully performed in China on 10 children from Kyrgyzstan
WhatsApp and Telegram removed from China's App Store at Beijing's request
Popular
Kyrgyz woman detained in Turkey for participation in war in Syria Kyrgyz woman detained in Turkey for participation in war in Syria
250 children with leukemia need surgery in Kyrgyzstan 250 children with leukemia need surgery in Kyrgyzstan
Bishkek head prohibits subordinates from driving their cars to work twice a week Bishkek head prohibits subordinates from driving their cars to work twice a week
No cases of anthrax among animals detected in Kyrgyzstan No cases of anthrax among animals detected in Kyrgyzstan
16 May, Thursday
11:57
Number of road accidents in Bishkek increased due to foreigners - deputy Number of road accidents in Bishkek increased due to fo...
11:48
Deputy proposes to move all gas stations out of Bishkek
11:40
Nations League: Kyrgyzstan’s volleyball team loses to Pakistan
11:24
Manas airport operates as usual, bomb not found
11:19
Kyrgyzstan and Russia to control supplies of military products