Brawl with foreigners: Three more suspects detained

Three more guys were taken to the Department of Internal Affairs of Sverdlovsky district of Bishkek on suspicion of destroying the place of residence of foreign students and beating them. A source in law enforcement agencies told 24.kg news agency. He also added that the police officers, who arrested them, received a call from the Main Internal Affairs Department with a demand to release the suspects.

According to him, on the night of May 18, a group of guys committed a pogrom in one of the houses on Ogonbaev Street, where foreign students lived. Nine people were beaten and their money and mobile phones were taken away. Law enforcement officers managed to identify three of them, who were detained on May 22 at approximately 9 p.m. and taken to the Internal Affairs Department of Sverdlovsky district.

«The officers of the Main Internal Affairs Department at first demanded to release the detainees, after which they took both the case and three suspects to the main department to release them,» the source added.

The press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek told 24.kg news agency that one person was detained last night by officers of the Department of Internal Affairs of Sverdlovsky district.

«The criminal case is under the jurisdiction of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek. A taxi driver was brought. He was interrogated, and his car was placed on an impound lot. So far, the man is a witness in the case. Necessary expert examinations have been scheduled and investigative measures are being carried out, which may result in a decision on his prosecution,» the Main Department of Internal Affairs said.