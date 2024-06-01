Wanted member of crime group of Kamchi Kolbaev detained in Cholpon-Ata

Law enforcement officers detained a 30-year-old member of an organized crime group in Cholpon-Ata, who had been wanted for six months for a serious crime. The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The suspect and his accomplices extorted a plot of land from a resident of Bosteri village. Otherwise, they threatened him with physical harm. Later, the victim wrote a statement to the police, and the man was put on the wanted list in December 2023.

On May 30, officers of the Main Criminal Investigation Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs received information that the wanted man was in one of the houses in Cholpon-Ata. He was detained.

The police also reported that the man is an active member of Kamchi Kolbaev’s organized crime group. He was taken into custody.