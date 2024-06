A citizen wanted for committing terrorist and separatist crimes was detained. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

The man, 40, was detained during operational search activities.

The citizen and his accomplices, residents of Osh region, intended to carry out a terrorist attack in Kyrgyzstan after the events of 2010, for which they purchased firearms and explosives.

Two accomplices of the man were detained in 2011 and sentenced to various terms of imprisonment. Four members of the criminal group, including the detainee, managed to escape. Two of them moved to Syria. They were killed during clashes.