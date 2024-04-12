Reconstruction of Ala-Too square: Mini parks, pedestrian zones to be closed

A visiting meeting was held on the central Ala-Too square of Bishkek with the participation of Deputy Mayor Azamat Kadyrov, the head of the Pervomaisky district Sarylbek uulu Ulan and the heads of city services, dedicated to its reconstruction. The press service of the City Hall reported.

The preliminary reconstruction project is at the final stage at Bishkekglavarkhitektura municipal enterprise, and work on its implementation will begin in the near future.

The mini parks of Labor Glory, Friendship, Tattybubu Tursunbaeva and the People’s Friendship Monument, including pedestrian zones in the area of the square, will be temporarily closed.

The City Hall apologizes for the temporary inconvenience that may arise in connection with the reconstruction.

Earlier, sketches were presented on the board meeting of Bishkekglavarhitektura.

It was reported that the square is planned to be turned into a cultural and tourist object. The project also includes increasing the height of the flagpole to 100 meters, now it is 45 meters.