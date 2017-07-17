Countrymen collect electoral pledge for candidate Adakhan Madumarov

Supporters of the presidential candidate Adakhan Madumarov in Kazakhstan started collecting money.

Labor migrants, who are now in the neighboring country, want to collect one million soms, which is necessary as an electoral deposit.

According to the initiators of assistance to Adakhan Madumarov, the collection of finances was started in Almaty and will continue in other regions of Kazakhstan .

Labor migrants note that the politician himself did not ask them for help.

According to the electoral legislation, for registration in the CEC as a presidential candidate, it is necessary to collect 30,000 signatures, pass state language exam and make an electoral deposit in the amount of one million soms.