Honor guard returns to post No. 1 - flagpole on Ala-Too Square in Bishkek

Today, on the Day of the National Flag of Kyrgyzstan, the National Guard of the Armed Forces solemnly posted an honor guard at the flag on the central Ala-Too Square in Bishkek. Press service of the National Guard of the Armed Forces of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The honor guard at the state flag was for the first time posted on August 16, 1998.

In connection with the reconstruction of the territory adjacent to the National Historical Museum, the honor guard was removed in May 2016.

«On March 3, 2018, the honor guard at the state flag of the Kyrgyz Republic was returned to the post number 1,» Colonel Mirlan Temirov told.
