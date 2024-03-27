19:28
USD 89.51
EUR 97.12
RUB 0.97
English

Murals-portraits made from bottle caps appear on buildings in Bishkek

Murals-portraits made from bottle caps have appeared on the walls of high-rise buildings in Bishkek. DOXA Art Group member Sergei Keller posted on Facebook.

He noted that the large mosaics were created from bottle caps that were brought to @tazar.app.

What could have gone to the landfill became a decoration of the city.

Sergei Keller

Four portraits of ordinary citizens — our contemporaries, who made the world a little better, were made from 42,530 bottle caps within Kadam (kapkak + adam) project. Portraits of six more heroes will be presented in regional centers.

In Bishkek, the mosaics are on buildings located at the following addresses:

  • 49, Aitmatov Avenue: portrait of Ainura Isaeva — she organized a Shoro home museum during her 28 years of work for the company;
  • 26, Maldybaev Street: portrait of cinema operator Avaz Momunaliev, who saved the Chingiz Aitmatov Cinema House from looting in the 1990s;
  • Ala-Archa River near Asia Mall shopping center: portrait of Ulan Dzhaparov, a pioneer and driver of modern art in Kyrgyzstan;
  • 20, sixth microdistrict: portrait of Zhibek Karakeeva, former spokesperson for Tazalyk municipal enterprise.

The idea of the project belongs to Ainura Sagyn, co-founder of Tazar. The portraits are created by artist Dmitry Petrovsky, and Rakhat Asangulova writes essays about each hero on www.kadam.to.
link: https://24.kg/english/290032/
views: 157
Print
Related
Fourth mural from Kyz Power series created in Bishkek
Mural dedicated to Akhmatbek Suyumbaev created in Bishkek
Another mural appears in Bishkek
Mural based on “Red Poppies of Issyk-Kul” film appears in Bishkek
Mural on women's rights appeared in Bishkek
President of Germany participates in creation of new mural in Bishkek
Mural on rights and opportunities of women appears in Bishkek
Mural appears in Bishkek on occasion of Independence Day of Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Foreigners detained in Bishkek for preparing assassination attempt in Kyrgyzstan Foreigners detained in Bishkek for preparing assassination attempt in Kyrgyzstan
Terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall: Details about suspects reported Terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall: Details about suspects reported
Country's authorities discuss China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan railway project Country's authorities discuss China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan railway project
Kazakhstan offers Kyrgyzstan to act together against military threats Kazakhstan offers Kyrgyzstan to act together against military threats
27 March, Wednesday
17:59
Court places Raiymbek Matraimov in SCNS detention center Court places Raiymbek Matraimov in SCNS detention cente...
17:53
Cleaning of Issyk-Kul lake from garbage starts in Kyrgyzstan
17:39
KRSU becomes university with special status
17:27
Murals-portraits made from bottle caps appear on buildings in Bishkek
17:09
Son of Madina market founder detained for financing organized crime group