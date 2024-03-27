Murals-portraits made from bottle caps appear on buildings in Bishkek

Murals-portraits made from bottle caps have appeared on the walls of high-rise buildings in Bishkek. DOXA Art Group member Sergei Keller posted on Facebook.

He noted that the large mosaics were created from bottle caps that were brought to @tazar.app.

What could have gone to the landfill became a decoration of the city. Sergei Keller

Four portraits of ordinary citizens — our contemporaries, who made the world a little better, were made from 42,530 bottle caps within Kadam (kapkak + adam) project. Portraits of six more heroes will be presented in regional centers.

49, Aitmatov Avenue: portrait of Ainura Isaeva — she organized a Shoro home museum during her 28 years of work for the company;

26, Maldybaev Street: portrait of cinema operator Avaz Momunaliev, who saved the Chingiz Aitmatov Cinema House from looting in the 1990s;

Ala-Archa River near Asia Mall shopping center: portrait of Ulan Dzhaparov, a pioneer and driver of modern art in Kyrgyzstan;

20, sixth microdistrict: portrait of Zhibek Karakeeva, former spokesperson for Tazalyk municipal enterprise.

In Bishkek, the mosaics are on buildings located at the following addresses:

The idea of the project belongs to Ainura Sagyn, co-founder of Tazar. The portraits are created by artist Dmitry Petrovsky, and Rakhat Asangulova writes essays about each hero on www.kadam.to.