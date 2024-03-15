16:41
Fourth mural from Kyz Power series created in Bishkek

Artists of the art group Basicolors created the fourth mural from Kyz Power series in Bishkek. The artists reported.

The Kyz Power series of murals raises the importance of the theme of equality and equal opportunities for the harmonious development of society.

The mural is located on the zero level of Asia Mall shopping center.

In September 2023, at the invitation of the Museum of Fine Arts, the artists of the art group created a mural on the facade of the museum, which was destroyed a few days later.
