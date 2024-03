Forest fire in Uch-Korgon village of Manas district, Talas region has been completely extinguished. The press center of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

According to its data, the fire was brought under control at 11.43 p.m. and was completely extinguished at 00.40.

There are no casualties. The total area of the fire reached about 25-30 hectares of land.

Three fire brigades were involved in the fire extinguishing.