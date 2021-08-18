13:14
International diving training starts in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan

Official opening of the next international diving training under the auspices of the International Civil Defense Organization took place in Cholpon-Ata city at the training center of the diving service under the Ministry of Emergency Situations. Press service of the ministry reported.

«At least 24 representatives from 14 countries arrived to participate in the training: the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Georgia, Armenia, Serbia, Tunisia, Egypt, Lebanon, Georgia, the United Arab Emirates, Palestine, Jordan, Bahrain, Morocco and Saudi Arabia. The purpose of the event is training and exchange of experience, establishment of permanent contact in the field of diving training between rescue units,» the statement says.

Within the framework of the 12-day program, it is planned to conduct classes on safety and labor protection during diving work, the effective use of diving equipment, as well as practical diving to a depth of 40 meters.

The International Civil Defense Organization has been operating since 1972. To date, it includes 60 countries of the world and 16 more as observers. The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan has been a member of the ICDO since 2012 and actively participates in all events.
