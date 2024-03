A shopping center located near Osh market in Bishkek burned down. The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

Information about fire in a building located at the intersection of Chui Avenue and Beishenalieva Street was received at 9.30 a.m.

Four fire brigades and the staff of the Emergency Situations Ministry were involved in its extinguishing. The operational group is working on site with an UAV.

According to preliminary information, there are no casualties.