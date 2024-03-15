Kyrgyzstan changes rules for registration of mobile communication users

Rules for provision of mobile radiotelephone communication services will come into force from March 26 in Kyrgyzstan. This is stipulated by the Cabinet of Ministers’ resolution dated September 25, 2023.

The changes concern the simplification of the procedure for personalization of mobile communication users. They will be able to do it themselves and register the number in the mobile application of the mobile operator without going to a sales and service office. This is especially convenient if you have no free time to visit the operator’s office. Online registration of SIM cards not only simplifies the procedure, but also provides maximum transparency and reliability of information.

SIM cards can be bought only with a passport. Upon their activation, the mobile communication user will receive an SMS with a link to download the operator’s mobile application. After downloading the application, the user registers the number using his/her passport.

For all SIM cards sold from April 1, 2024, mobile communication users will have access to only a limited set of services until they undergo the personalization procedure.

Full access will be available only after full registration.