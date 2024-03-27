Veon sells its 50.1 percent stake in Beeline Kyrgyzstan

Last night Veon Group signed an agreement to sell its 50.1 percent stake in Sky Mobile (Beeline Kyrgyzstan trademark) to CG Cell Technologies. The Russian media reported.

The company explained that the deal is part of Veon’s strategy to simplify the Group’s structure and focus on its large markets where it can create scale with its ‘DO1440’ digital operator model, providing digital services in finance, entertainment, healthcare and education.

The main reason for the sale is Veon’s desire to focus on large markets such as Uzbekistan, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Ukraine and Bangladesh.

Beeline Kyrgyzstan told 24.kg news agency that it is too early to talk about the actual sale. This process may take several months.

«As for the changes related to this deal — of course something will change. We are confident that the coming changes will be positive. Chaudhary Group (CG) operates worldwide in various industries, has a huge financial potential and is ready to invest in our company, which, in turn, will positively influence the telecommunications market in Kyrgyzstan,» the company commented.

It is also noted that the management of Beeline Kyrgyzstan remains the same, the team continues to fulfill its tasks. No significant structural changes are not expected in the near future. The second shareholder, owning a 49.9 percent stake, is still Verny Capital group of companies.