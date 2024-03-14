Zhyparisa Rysbekova appointed new First Deputy Minister of Labor

Zhyparisa Rysbekova was appointed First Deputy Minister of Labor, Social Security and Migration of Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

The order was signed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Japarov.

Zhyparisa Rysbekova replaced Nurdoolot Bazarbayev, who had previously been relieved of his post.

Zhyparisa Rysbekova was the Commissioner for Children’s Rights of the Kyrgyz Republic from 2021 to 2022. From 2000 to 2018, she held various positions in the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection.