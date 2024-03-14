Kyrgyzstan moves one position up in Human Development Index

The UN has published a rating of countries with the highest level of human development. The report was posted on the organization’s website. Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Edil Baisalov posted on Facebook.

According to him, Kyrgyzstan moved one position up to 117th place out of 193 countries in 2022.

«But, most importantly, with a score of 0.701 (it was 0.692) we entered the group of highly developed countries! Only statistics from a year ago were taken into account. Last year’s successes are not included. The development of our republic is seen in the international arena. Of course, the 117th place is too low for us. Only through our own efforts we will be able to take the same position with developed countries,» Edil Baisalov posted.